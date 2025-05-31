In a shocking road rage incident in Bengaluru, a man severely bit the finger of another man after rainwater from the latter’s electric car splashed onto the accused’s vehicle. The victim, Businessman Jayant Shekhar, was returning home with family on May 26 when the accused blocked his car on Magadi Road and attacked him. Despite Shekhar’s apology, the enraged man forced him out, bit his right ring finger—damaging the bones—and punched him below the eye before fleeing. Shekhar underwent surgery at a private hospital, costing INR 2 lakh. His wife Parvati, who was in the car, later filed a police complaint. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused and a woman accomplice who also allegedly threatened the family. Lucknow Road Rage: Gang Drags Man’s Bike Under Car for 1 KM on Shaheed Path, He Escapes by Jumping Off; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Road Rage

Unbelievable road rage in Bengaluru! 😠 A driver had his finger bitten off by another man after his car allegedly splashed water. The victim underwent a ₹2 lakh surgery. This level of violence is shocking. Authorities must take strict action. #Bengaluru #RoadRage #Crime… pic.twitter.com/Wg6GdM5lf3 — Vivid Insaan 🧛 (@VividInsaan) May 30, 2025

