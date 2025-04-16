A disturbing video from a private rehabilitation centre in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, shows a patient being brutally assaulted by staff members. CCTV footage captures a man repeatedly beating the victim with a stick, while others watch or drag the patient across the room. According to reports, the patient was attacked for refusing to wash the warden’s clothes and clean toilets. The incident, though earlier, surfaced recently and led to public outrage. Police have confirmed the assault and arrested all those involved. Following the video’s circulation online, police raided the facility and registered a suo moto case under relevant sections. Authorities are investigating the centre’s operations and possible human rights violations. Bhiwani: Caught in Compromising Position With Lover, Woman YouTuber Kills Husband, CCTV Footage Captures Both Accused Carrying Body on Bike (Watch Video).

Patient Brutally Beaten at Nelamangala Rehab Centre (Disturbing Video)

#Bengaluru: At a rehabilitation center, staff beat an inmate over 30 times for refusing to wash the warden's clothes and clean the restroom, leading to police charges against the warden and owner.#Bangalore #crime #news #CrimeNews #India pic.twitter.com/5R1dqwecaA — Manasi (@Manasisplaining) April 16, 2025

