In a shocking incident in Amruthahalli, Bengaluru, three individuals—Smitha alias Nisha, Kavya, and Mohammed—were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and brutally assaulting salon owner Belliappa. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Royal Choice Salon and Spa on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road. According to his wife Sanju PB’s complaint, the gang, led by Smitha, attacked Belliappa for opening a rival spa after quitting her business. The group, including two unidentified men, dragged him into a car, drove to Jakkur, and beat him for over 90 minutes using beer bottles, while Smitha allegedly threatened to burn him alive. Sanju witnessed the abduction and alerted police, prompting officers to intervene. CCTV footage confirmed the assault. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Bengaluru Bike Stunt: Woman Sits on Fuel Tank, Clings to Helmetless Rider; Police Action Follows After Video Goes Viral.

Salon Owner Assaulted in Bengaluru

Rowdy Rani Runs Amok: Spa Owner’s Girl Gang Launches Brutal Attack While Karnataka Police Watch” Law and Order Crumbles in Karnataka: Woman-Led Gang Kidnaps and Assaults Man for Starting His Own Salon in a disturbing incident that highlights the alarming breakdown of law and… pic.twitter.com/Nv4yE6IDwD — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 30, 2025

