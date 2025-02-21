Bengaluru City Police arrested five youths for performing reckless bike stunts while brandishing swords in the DJ Halli and Ramamurthy Nagar areas. The accused have been identified as Nayeem, Arafat, Sahil, Nanjamat, and Adnan. The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video showing the group engaging in dangerous stunts, captured by a rider trailing them. The BJP Karnataka unit shared the video, condemning the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to curb such incidents. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend Using Private Videos, Extorts INR 2.5 Crore and Luxury Car; Arrested.

Viral Video Showing Youths on Bikes Flashing Swords in Public for Instagram Reel

Calling all midnight photography enthusiasts & archaeologists! 📸🔎 Come, capture the majestic sword displays on Bengaluru’s streets by "misguided youths"! Meanwhile, archaeologists, dig deep—maybe, just maybe, you'll unearth some traces of law & order in Karnataka! 🏛️⚖️ Dear… pic.twitter.com/YHW9DwLuMA — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 20, 2025

