Bengaluru, December 7: A man was arrested in Bengaluru for extorting INR 2.5 crore from his girlfriend by blackmailing her with private videos. The accused exploited the victim’s trust and promised marriage, coercing her into handing over money, jewellery, expensive watches, and a luxury car. The 20-year-old woman, shaken by repeated threats, secretly withdrew funds from her grandmother’s account and complied with his demands over months. The blackmail persisted until she filed a police complaint, leading to his arrest.

According to an NDTV report, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Mohan Kumar, met the woman during their boarding school days, and they later reconnected years after school. The victim and Kumar began a romantic relationship, during which he filmed intimate moments with her during their trips. Kumar assured the woman that the videos were for personal use but later used them to threaten her, demanding money in exchange for not sharing the videos online. Bengaluru Shocker: BBA Student Dies by Suicide After Argument Over Bedsheet With Elder Sister in Chamarajpet.

Times of India reports that Kumar, a realtor, blackmailed the woman into transferring INR 1.25 crore from her grandmother’s account and INR 1.32 crore in cash on multiple occasions. He also pressured her into handing over expensive jewellery, watches, and a luxury car. Despite her repeated compliance, Kumar’s demands continued, including transferring money to his father’s bank account. His actions were discovered when the woman finally gathered the courage to approach the police. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stages Kidnapping and Robbery to Retrieve Ex-Boyfriend's Phone Containing Private Photos; Arrested Along with Accomplices.

According to the Times of India report, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested Kumar after the woman filed a complaint. The police confirmed that the crime was well-planned and recovered INR 80 lakh of the INR 2.5 crore extorted by Kumar. The investigation continues as the police work to trace the remaining funds and identify any accomplices involved in the crime.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

