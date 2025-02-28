Bengaluru police have arrested Vishnu Bhatt, son of Bhima Jewellers’ owner, for assaulting A2B Hotel franchise owner Thiru Selvam and issuing death threats in HSR Layout. The altercation began when Bhatt was confronted over an incident from February 7, where he allegedly damaged a bike in the hotel’s parking area. When Selvam questioned him upon his return on Wednesday, Bhatt demanded proof and, along with two associates, attacked him with an iron object. He reportedly threatened Selvam with a knife and vandalized his vehicle before fleeing. Bhatt, along with his friends Satish and Kevin Thomas, was taken into custody, and further investigations are underway. Bengaluru Shocker: Out on Bail for Stalking, Man Attacks Woman With Wooden Log Near Sankey Lake; Arrested.

Vishnu Bhatt Held for Attacking A2B Hotel Owner in Bengaluru

