The Indian Army on Monday urged people to beware of fake messages that are being circulated on social media about a bank account specially opened to extend assistance to battle casualties & their dependents. The fake message also claimed that the same bank account will be used to buy weapons and equipment for the Indian Army.

Check tweet:

