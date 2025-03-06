Two men were arrested after a video of a dangerous bike stunt on Bhopal’s VIP Road went viral. The clip showed a woman blowing kisses while a pillion rider held her as the bike sped recklessly. The incident occurred on February 28, prompting a complaint at Kohefiza Police Station. Police registered a case under sections 281, 125, 296, 3(5) BNS, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A joint operation by Kohefiza and Bhopal Traffic Police led to the arrest of rider Hrithik Yadav and pillion Sumit Kumar. The bike was seized, and authorities recommended canceling Yadav’s driving license. Meanwhile, the woman involved remains untraceable. Authorities are continuing their search as the reckless act posed a serious risk to public safety. Bengaluru Bike Stunt: Woman Sits on Fuel Tank, Clings to Helmetless Rider; Police Action Follows After Video Goes Viral.

Bhopal Bike Stunt

Two men were arrested after a video of their reckless stunt along with a woman on #Bhopal's VIP Road went viral. The woman is reportedly on the run. The viral clip shows the three performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike, with the woman blowing kisses at passers-by. A… pic.twitter.com/s7yoqKYGrR — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 5, 2025

