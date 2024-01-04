In a shocking incident, three thieves, disguised as painters, broke into the residence of Sushil Kumar Dhanwani, a jewellery shop owner in Bhopal. The incident occurred when Dhanwani’s wife was home alone. The intruders restrained her and made off with cash amounting to Rs one crore and other valuables from the house. However, swift action by the Bhopal Police led to the apprehension of all the culprits by late night. Expressing his gratitude for their prompt response, Dhanwani commended the Bhopal Police for their efficient handling of the situation. Delhi Bhogal Jewellery Shop Loot: Two Arrested From Chhattisgarh, CCTV Video Shows How They Executed Robbery.

Robbery in Bhopal

VIDEO | “Three thieves entered my house, posing as painters, when my wife was alone at home. They tied her up and stole cash and other valuables kept at home. Immediately, the police were informed, and all the culprits were caught by late night. I am very grateful to the Bhopal… pic.twitter.com/0YCSMeyZFS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)