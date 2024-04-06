Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were injured during a probe into the Bhupatinagar Blast in East Midnapore, West Bengal. The investigation team was reportedly targeted by unknown miscreants. The NIA team, accompanied by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), went to apprehend a suspect on Friday night in relation to the Bhupatinagar Blast. However, they were attacked by unidentified individuals who resorted to stone pelting. The attack resulted in damage to the glass panes of the NIA vehicles, and two officers sustained minor injuries. The incident comes three months after officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were attacked in Sandeshkhali. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: State BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, Demands NIA Probe.

Bhupatinagar Blast Case

#WATCH | West Bengal: NIA officers had to face protesters in Sandeshkhali while they were carrying out an investigation in connection with the Bhupatinagar, East Medinipur blast case. People allegedly tried to stop the NIA team from taking the accused persons along with them.… pic.twitter.com/UVoAO6uuPQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

