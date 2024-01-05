In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar demanded an NIA probe into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sandeshkhali on Friday, January 5, 2024. During a raid on the residence of a TMC leader in relation to an alleged ration fraud, an ED team was ambushed this morning. According to authorities, the attack happened when officials of the central agency raided the homes of two block-level leaders in North 24 Parganas, Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, on Friday morning. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate Officials Who Sustained Injuries During Attack in Sandeshkhali Shifted To Kolkata Hospital (Watch Video).

Sukanta Majumdar Writes to Amit Shah, Demands NIA Probe in ED Team Attacked Case

