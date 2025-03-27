In a horrifying incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by 10 men, who recorded the assault and threatened to make the video viral. The incident took place on March 15 when the girl, who had gone out to relieve herself after Holi celebrations, was abducted and taken to an orchard by a group of youths. There, she was assaulted by multiple men. The victim's family found her unconscious the following morning and initially hesitated to report the crime due to fear of public shame. However, with family support, the victim named the attackers, leading to a police investigation. Two suspects, Sumit and Durgesh Paswan, have been arrested, and authorities are actively searching for the remaining perpetrators. Darbhanga Road Accident: Police Personnel Killed, 2 Seriously Injured As Patrol Vehicle Overturns in Pond While Avoiding Hitting a Dog in Bihar.

10 Men Gang-Rape Minor Girl in Bihar

Ankush Paswan, Sujit Paswan, Vishal Paswan, Raghav Paswan, Ankit Paswan were named. Police took immediate action in this case and arrested Sumit and Durgesh. Search for the rest is on. 2/2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 27, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

