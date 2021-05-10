Bihar: Huge Crowd Outside COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at New Gardiner Road Hospital in Patna, Social Distancing Norms Flouted (See Pics)

Bihar: Huge crowd was seen at New Gardiner Road Hospital COVID-19 vaccination centre in Patna "The facility is overcrowded & nobody is here to manage. Due to the lack of information people are coming to the centre early," says a local pic.twitter.com/eNWeKMPTwm — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

