Every now and then incidents of police brutality come to light from all around the world. One such incident has come to the fore from Patna in Bihar where a rickshaw-puller received a jolt from a Bihar policeman when he was pulling his rickshaw on Rajendranagar Bahdurpur Bridge. The incident was captured on camera and soon went viral on social media. The video has triggered online outrage over the police using brutal force on commoners. Bihar Youth Beaten by Police for Taking Cycle in 'Nashamukti Rally' in Nalanda (Watch Video).

Bihar Policeman Hits Rickshawpuller With Sticks:

Bihar Cop Hits Rickshawpuller:

Incident Started Online Outrage:

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)