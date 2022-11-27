Every now and then incidents of police brutality come to light from all around the world. One such incident has come to the fore from Patna in Bihar where a rickshaw-puller received a jolt from a Bihar policeman when he was pulling his rickshaw on Rajendranagar Bahdurpur Bridge. The incident was captured on camera and soon went viral on social media. The video has triggered online outrage over the police using brutal force on commoners. Bihar Youth Beaten by Police for Taking Cycle in 'Nashamukti Rally' in Nalanda (Watch Video).

Dear @bihar_police can you justify this act of your men in uniform? This happened infront of my eyes at Rajendranagar Bahdurpur Bridge in Patna just few minutes ago. When I asked, why they beat the rickshawpuller, your men were more keen to know who we are and why we filmed? pic.twitter.com/0kUXkFjWOX — Gautam Singh (@GautamK31452216) November 27, 2022

Fined him instead of hitting him. I know it would have hurt the poor man lot more but people care about loss of money more than a small hit which they can move on from. — Gems of Secularism!!! (@GemsSecularism) November 27, 2022

भारत में सिर्फ बिहार राज्य ऐसा है जहां बिहार पुलिस और पुलिस से जुड़े कोई भी हाधिकारिक हैंडल रिप्लाई नही देता है@yadavtejashwi सर को चाहिए बिहार पुलिस को अन्य राज्यों के तरह एक्टिव कर दें यहां — Umar Shaikh (@Umarsh980) November 27, 2022

