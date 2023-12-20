In a shocking incident in Begusarai, Bihar, a sub-inspector lost his life and a Home Guard jawan sustained injuries during an attack by liquor smugglers on a police team late Tuesday, December 19. The assailants targeted the law enforcement officers, leading to the fatal outcome for the sub-inspector. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows the injured jawan being rushed to the hospital and receiving medical treatment. Bihar Shocker: Man Stands at Door of Moving Train, Hits Passengers of Another Train With Belt in Chapra, Video Surfaces.

Liquor Smugglers Attack Police Team

VIDEO | A sub-inspector was killed and a Home Guard jawan was injured when liquor smugglers attacked a police team in #Begusarai, #Bihar, late on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MsvSrDxles — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

