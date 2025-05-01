In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a masked miscreant looted INR 50,000 from a mobile shop after blinding the shopkeeper with red chilli powder. The accused posed as a regular customer, got two mobile recharges done, and then attacked shop owner Suhail as he opened the cash drawer. The incident, which occurred at 11 AM on April 30, was caught on CCTV and shows the robber fleeing with the cash after the assault. The video surfaced online, prompting swift action from the UP Police. Authorities confirmed that an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused. Bijnor: Jilted Lover Shoots Dead Woman Travelling With Father Over Her Upcoming Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Surrenders to Police.

Masked Miscreant Robs INR 50K Using Chilli Powder in UP’s Bijnor

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला बिजनौर में बदमाश ने आंखों में लाल मिर्ची पाउडर डालकर मोबाइल शॉप मालिक सुहैल से 50 हजार रुपए लूटे !! बदमाश ने कस्टमर बनकर पहले 19, फिर 29 रुपए का रिचार्ज कराया। फिर जैकेट से मिर्ची पाउडर निकालकर दुकानदार की आंखों में फेंक दिया। pic.twitter.com/Ayq8ExyPjs — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 30, 2025

UP Police File Case After Chilli Powder Robbery Caught on CCTV

