In a dramatic twist in Bilaspur’s Torwa area, a newlywed woman left her husband stunned when she eloped with her lover just 20 days after their wedding — right in front of him. The incident happened on June 21 near Vaibhav Petrol Pump. Ankit Mahilange, a resident of Masturi, was taking his wife Ranjita Joshi home after her post-wedding stay at her maternal house. Suddenly, three men stopped their bike and thrashed Ankit brutally. Shockingly, Ranjita then calmly got on a bike with one of the attackers — allegedly her lover — and left without looking back. Ankit later filed a complaint at Torwa police station. Police in Chhattisgarh have registered a case of assault and launched an investigation into the incident. ‘Will Chop You Into 55 Pieces’: PUBG Addict Woman Threatens Husband in Mahoba, Elopes With Online Lover Who Travelled 900 Km to Meet Her (Watch Video).

Bride Elopes With Lover 20 Days After Marriage

20 days after marriage in Bilaspur, Ankit was bringing his wife Ranjita home on his bike when her lover and two friends stopped them. They beat Ankit, and Ranjita left with her lover on his bike, hand on his shoulder, without looking back. Ankit filed a complaint on June 21 at… pic.twitter.com/CpgABWGyVe — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)