A video circulating on social media appears to show Bittu Bajrangi, previously implicated in last year’s violence in Haryana’s Nuh and recently released on bail, allegedly assaulting a man named Shamu with a stick as the victim was pinned to the ground. The incident reportedly took place while other members of Bajrangi’s cow protection group restrained Shamu. Interestingly, a police officer in close proximity did not intervene during the incident and continued to watch on, as depicted in the widely shared video. Shamu is accused of luring two local girls into his residence with promises of sweets, sparking suspicion of potential sexual misconduct among residents. Nuh Violence: Raj Kumar Aka Bittu Bajrangi Not Associated With Bajrang Dal, Says VHP.

Bittu Bajrangi Thrashes Man

Cow viglante @bittubajrangi34 #bittubajrangi in controversy yet again as he thrashes a youth in presence of a cop. The youth according to him was luring two young girls into his room with malicious intentions. Bajrangi's gang brought him to Bajrangi to teach a 'Lesson'.… pic.twitter.com/yfplmzkhdG — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)