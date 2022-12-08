Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has emerged victorious in the stronghold of Seraj in the Mandi district as votes are counted for the assembly elections. The BJP is eyeing a second straight term, defying a decades-old polling trend that has been witnessed in the hill state of alternating between the Congress and the BJP. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Congress Races Ahead With Lead in 36 Seats, BJP Ahead in 29

Check Tweet:

BJP CM Jairam Thakur wins for the 6th time from Seraj seat#Election2022#ElectionResults#HimachalElectionResults2022pic.twitter.com/zHBAeNjly8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 8, 2022

