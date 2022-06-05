On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that when Kashmiri Pandits protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP govt in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. "If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double." he said. Kejriwal further said that whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting. "Enough of these meetings, now we need action, Kashmir wants action." he added.

Check tweet:

BJP govt has failed in this. The era of 1990 has come again. They (Govt) don't have any plans. Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting, enough of these meetings, now we need action, Kashmir wants action: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/ch2a1EFccf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

