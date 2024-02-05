Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 5, expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Indian Prime Minister said that the third term of our government is not very far now. "Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400, and BJP will definitely get 370 seats," he said. PM Narendra Modi also said that the third term will be about taking very big decisions. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Congress Ki Dukaan Tala Lagne Ki Naubat AA Gayi Hai' (Watch Video).

Third Term Will Be About Taking Very Big Decisions

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be… pic.twitter.com/qSuMk8uRXz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

