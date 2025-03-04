A powerful explosion at an illegal gas filling shop in Kukatpally's Bagh Ameer area triggered panic among residents on Monday. The blast, captured on CCTV, left the shop owner, identified as Shankar, seriously injured. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so loud that it caused fear among locals, with people rushing to the scene. Authorities arrived soon after and initiated an investigation into the cause of the blast. Shankar was immediately taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, and officials are now assessing whether other shops in the vicinity are also operating illegally. Explosion Caught on Camera: Firecracker Blasts at Kakinada Transport Hub, 4 Injured (Disturbing Video).

Explosion at ‘Illegal’ Gas Filling Shop in Kukatpally Leaves Owner Seriously Injured

#Hyderabad : An #Explosion at Illegal Gas Filling Shop in Kukatpally, one Injured Panic created among the locals, after a loud #Blast occurred at an illegal gas filling shop at the Bagh Ameer area, in #Kukatpally, caught in #CCTV. The shop owner, Shankar, sustained serious… pic.twitter.com/6X7TNig2aY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)