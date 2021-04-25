BMC Receives 1.5 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield; All Vaccination Centres in Mumbai to Be Functional From Tomorrow:

We have received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today. All vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow. However, Covaxin will be available only at select centres for 2nd dose due to extremely limited existing stock: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

