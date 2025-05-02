An email warning of potential bomb attacks at various locations in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, including government offices and public areas, has prompted a high-level security alert. The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority confirmed the threat was received within the last 24 hours. In response, police and other concerned agencies have been placed on alert, and precautionary measures have been intensified across the district. Kerala Bomb Threat: CM Office and Residence in Thiruvananthapuram Receive Bomb Threats, Bomb Squad Deployed.

Kullu District on High Alert After Bomb Threat