In a disturbing development, the Chief Minister's office and official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, received bomb threats on Monday, April 28. Authorities immediately initiated a bomb threat response, deploying a bomb squad to search the premises for any potential danger. The search operation is currently underway, and security measures have been heightened around both locations. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the threat and assured that necessary actions are being taken. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Rajeev Chandrasekhar Unanimously Elected As BJP Kerala President, Announces Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Kerala CM Office, Residence Receive Bomb Threats

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | A bomb threat was received at the Chief Minister's office and the Cliff House, the official residence of the CM. Bomb squad search is progressing: CMO pic.twitter.com/sts7PSZ5Iw — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

