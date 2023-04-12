A bomb threat has been issued to The Indian School located in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar. According to the Delhi Police, The Indian School received a bomb threat via an email. Subsequently, the cops were informed. The school has been evacuated. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has been informed, said the police. Further details are awaited. Death Threat To PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath: Lucknow Boy Arrested for Threatening To Kill Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh CM.

Bomb Threat To The Indian School in Delhi:

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p6DKKeSXsl — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

