Bombay High Court agrees to hear a petition filed by actor Anushka Sharma challenging the proceedings against her initiated by the Sales Tax dept. Court has issued notice to the respondents on Anushka's plea and has kept the matter for hearing on 6th February.— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

