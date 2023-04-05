The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in ''thin air'' without facts. The apex court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for a robust democracy. Supreme Court Allows Centre’s Plea for Rs 5,000 Crore From SEBI-Sahara Fund To Repay Depositors.

Supreme Court Quashes Centre’s Ban on MediaOne:

Broadcast ban matter: SC says critical views of MediaOne channel against govt policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)