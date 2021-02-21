BSF Jawan Critically Injured in Landmine Explosion in Odisha

BSF jawan injured critically in a landmine explosion during a search operation at Gugapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri, Odisha. Bijaypal Singh Assistant Commandant, BSF said that the jawan has been shifted to Raipur by helicopter for further treatment.

