Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the state-owned BSNL will launch 5G services by next year. The minister also expressed confidence that 80 percent of the country would be covered by 5G services within a span of 24 to 36 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 5G services in India in October this year. Reliance Jio Joins Hands With Xiaomi To Offer ‘True 5G’ Experience to Users in India

