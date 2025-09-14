A 50-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a stray bull while working in his field in Sahaspur of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. According to the local media reports, the deceased was identified as Arif. The bull reportedly emerged from a nearby forest and repeatedly charged at him, leaving him critically injured. Fellow farmers managed to drive the animal away and rushed Arif to a private hospital in Dhampur. He was later referred to Moradabad due to his worsening condition, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Arif is survived by his wife and four young children. Bull Attack in Bareilly: Tea Shop Destroyed Within Seconds As 2 Bulls Fight on Busy Road in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh

यूपी- जिला बिजनौर के कस्बा सहसपुर में खेत पर काम करने गए किसान मोहम्मद आरिफ को आवारा सांड ने पटककर मार डाला !! pic.twitter.com/B2eK7bJfDN — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

