On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 22,000 crore as one time grant to PSU OMCs for losses in Domestic LPG. The cabinet said that the decision will help the PSU OMCs to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies. PM-DevINE Scheme: Union Cabinet Approves ‘Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region’.

Ensuring Unhindered Domestic LPG Supplies

Cabinet approves Rs. 22,000 crore as one time grant to PSU OMCs for losses in Domestic LPG It will help the PSU OMCs to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies.#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/3d7w6HvdQV — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 12, 2022

