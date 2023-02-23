Calcutta High Court recently gave an important observation regarding forced anal sex. While refusing to quash a criminal case involving charges under Section 377 and allegations of sexual torture of a medical student by his senior, a one-judge bench said penetration, however little, is an offence under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Court Says ‘Saying Aaja Aaja to Minor is Sexual Harassment’, Convicts Man Under POCSO Act.

Calcutta High Court Rules Forced Anal Sex Is An Offence:

Forced Anal Sex: Penetration, however little, is an offence under Section 377 IPC, rules Calcutta High Courthttps://t.co/RJla3JyB7k — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 23, 2023

