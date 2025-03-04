The Supreme Court recently said that calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" or "Pakistani" may be in poor taste but does not amount to the offence of hurting religious sentiments under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma observed while closing a case against a man accused of calling a government servant "Pakistani" while the former was discharging his official duties. "Undoubtedly, the statements made are poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant. Hence, we are of the opinion that the appellant shall also be discharged under Section 298 IPC," the Court said. The complainant in the case was an Urdu translator and acting clerk (Right to Information) while the accused, Hari Nandan Singh, had sought some information under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act) from the additional collector and the said information was dispatched to him. None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

The Statements Made Are Poor Taste, Says Supreme Court

