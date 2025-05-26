A disturbing incident was reported from Jabalpur after a customer found a caterpillar in the Special Thali delivered from Bakul Restaurant through Swiggy. The customer described the experience as “shocking” and a serious breach of food hygiene, sharing it on social media and tagging @SwiggyIndia and @SwiggyCares to demand immediate action. Linked to Order ID: 207214823289702, this incident has raised serious concerns about the quality and safety checks followed by both restaurants and food delivery platforms, prompting outrage and calls for stricter hygiene standards. Insect Found in Sambar on Vande Bharat Train; Southern Railway Apologises to Passenger, Fines Caterer INR 50,000 (Watch Video).

Jabalpur Customer Finds Insect in Food Ordered From Bakul Restaurant via Swiggy

I ordered food from **Bakul Restaurant, Jabalpur** via @SwiggyIndia, and shockingly, found a **caterpillar** in my meal! 😱 This is unacceptable and poses a serious hygiene risk. @SwiggyCares Order ID: 207214823289702 pic.twitter.com/RQCNp13vne — Tech Namaskar (@vivek0354) May 26, 2025

