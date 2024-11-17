A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express (train 20666) from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore discovered an insect in the sambar served with breakfast on November 16, prompting a complaint. Southern Railway apologised and took immediate action against Brindavan Food Products, the catering provider, imposing a fine of INR 50,000 for negligence. An investigation revealed that the insect was stuck to the casserole container’s lid, indicating post-preparation contamination. The contaminated meal was handed over to the Dindigul Health Inspector for testing. Officials inspected the pantry and found no signs of insect activity, and other food containers showed no anomalies. A joint inspection was conducted at the base kitchen in Tirunelveli, with food samples sent for further analysis. Southern Railway assured passengers of stricter food safety measures, regular inspections, and urged complaints via the Rail Madad system for quick redressal. The passenger declined an alternative meal offered at Dindigul station. Hyderabad: Youth Lands in Hospital After Eating Chicken Biryani at Green Bawarchi in Neredmet, Visuals Surface.

Insect Found in Vande Bharat Meal

Clarification Regarding Complaint of Insect Found in Sambar pic.twitter.com/BL5AWRC0pS — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 17, 2024

