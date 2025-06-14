A Mumbai vlogger became the subject of his own warning after his phone was snatched while filming a video about train thefts. In the now-viral clip, he’s seen advising viewers to be cautious during tunnel crossings, where thieves often strike. Just as the train enters a tunnel, a hand lunges in and grabs his phone — all caught on camera. The perfectly timed irony and the vlogger’s stunned reaction have left social media users both shocked and amused, turning the clip into instant viral gold. Robbery Caught on Camera in Mangolpuri: Masked Men Armed With Knives Loot Cloth Shop in Shocking Late-Night Heist in Delhi; Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Vlogger Robbed Mid-Video While Warning About Train Thefts

A vlogger in Mumbai had his phone snatched mid-recording while warning viewers about thefts during tunnel crossings on moving trains. The viral clip shows him explaining how thieves strike in dark tunnels—only to become a victim himself seconds later. As the train enters a… pic.twitter.com/L9CTye5suF — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 14, 2025

