A dramatic robbery was caught on CCTV in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area late Friday evening. The footage shows five masked men targeting a cloth shop—three stormed inside wielding knives while two stood guard outside. The armed intruders quickly threatened the shopkeepers and looted a significant amount of cash before fleeing the scene. The shopkeepers, visibly terrified, did not resist. The chilling visuals of the heist have gone viral, raising concerns over rising street crime in the capital. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigating the incident. Robbery Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur: Armed Gang Loots Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight, Escapes on Bikes; Video Surfaces.

Robbery in Mangolpuri

दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था का अंदाजा इस CCTV से लगाइए – मंगोलपुरी में 5–6 बदमाशों ने एक दुकान पर धावा बोला। सबके मुंह ढके हुए थे। हाथों में हथियार थे। सड़क पर पब्लिक चल रही थी। बेखौफ बदमाश दुकान से कैश लूटकर ले गए !! pic.twitter.com/MZyPd3w48W — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 13, 2025

