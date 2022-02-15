As per the sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of Radius Real Estates and Developers in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

CBI conducts raids at the premises of Radius Developers in Mumbai and Pune in the Yes Bank case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

