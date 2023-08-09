Enhancements for passenger safety in EMU local train ladies' coaches have been introduced, featuring a talk-back system allowing female passengers to establish communication with the train manager by activating a push button during emergencies. Among the total of 151 EMU rakes, this system has been successfully installed in 80 rakes, with the installation process for the remaining units scheduled for completion by March 2024. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Delayed Due to Technical Snag, Chain Pulling in Express Train and Woman's Attempt to Forcefully Travel in Motorman's Cabin.

Talk-Back System for Passenger Safety

