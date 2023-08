Mumbai, August 9: Suburban services were delayed on the Central Railway's main line on Wednesday morning by 10-15 minutes due to a technical snag in a local train in Mumbai, alarm chain pulling in an express train and a woman passenger's attempt to forcefully travel in the motorman's cabin of another local train, officials said. A fast local train on way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai was held up in Bhandup-Nahur section for 20 minutes due to a technical snag, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI. Mumbai Terror Threat: Police Receives Call About ‘Serial Bomb Blast’ on Local Train; Probe Launched.

Besides, an alarm chain pulling in the Solapur-CSMT Express led to halting of the train at Badlapur station in neighbouring Thane district, he said. In another incident, a woman passenger boarded the motorman's cabin in a CSMT-bound Khopoli local train at Diva station in Thane district, causing detention of trains between 6.52 am to 7.05 am, the official said. Manaspure said as the woman commuter refused to de-board the motorman's cabin for a long time, it led to disruption of the suburban train operations." Maharashtra Government To Provide Free Medical Services and Treatment to People in State-Run Hospitals.

We appeal to the public not to pull the alarm chain and not to board the cabin of motorman or guard," he said. The Central Railway daily ferries around 35 lakh commuters on its suburban network. Trains on its main line operate from CSMT to Kasara (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad district).

