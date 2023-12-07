In an effort to make Tamil Nadu’s Chennai ‘flood-resilient’, the Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. In a recent tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.” This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management, he added. Cyclone Michaung Effect in Tamil Nadu: Chennai Continues To Reel Under Waterlogging; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Conduct Aerial Survey Today (Watch Videos).

Urban Flood Mitigation Project Approved for Chennai

Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding. Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2023

