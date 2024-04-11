In a brazen act of theft, a bike-borne miscreant swiftly snatched a woman's chain while she was walking with her husband in Sector 49 of Noida. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the perpetrator, on a high-speed sports bike, reportedly worth about 1.5 lakh rupees, slowing down near the couple before executing the theft and fleeing the scene. The video footage of this daring chain-snatching episode, which occurred on April 10, has since gone viral. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: Bike-Borne Man Snatches Chain of Woman Shooting Reel In Indirapuram (See Pic and Video).

Chain Snatching Caught on Camera

करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए कीमत की हाईस्पीड स्पोर्ट्स बाइक। एक हाथ से हैंडल कंट्रोल, दूसरे हाथ से महिला के गले पर झपट्टा। ये निश्चित तौर पर पेशेवर लुटेरा है। तस्वीर नोएडा में 10 अप्रैल की है। pic.twitter.com/aqquP3B5rw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 11, 2024

