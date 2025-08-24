Three men narrowly escaped after their jeep was swept away while attempting to cross the flooded Jayanti Devi River in Chandigarh, in a terrifying incident captured on video. The video shows the jeep struggling against the strong current before being overturned and carried downstream, while bystanders shout frantically for the occupants to get out. Miraculously, all three managed to climb out and reach safety, avoiding serious injury. No More Stockpiling: Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials Including Rice, Wheat, Fuel and Medicines Amid Fears of Artificial Scarcity; Traders Told To Declare Stocks Within 3 Days.

Flooded River Sweeps Jeep in Chandigarh

