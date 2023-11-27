A large number of dead fish is seen floating in the pond of Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai's Mylapore earlier on Monday, November 27. The stench of dead fish emanating from the pond filled the air of surrounding residential areas. The authorities undertook the work to remove the dead fish from the pond. A video showing the lifeless fish has surfaced on social media. Water samples collected from the pond had been sent to the laboratory of the Pollution Control Board for testing. Cobra Rescued From Tamil Nadu Temple: Venomous Snake Enters Madurai's Ayyappan Temple, Released in Jungle (Watch Video).

Dead Fish Found Floating in Kapaleeswarar Temple Pond

VIDEO | Hundreds of dead fishes were found floating in Kapaleeswarar Temple pond in Chennai's Mylapore earlier today, causing a stench across the area. pic.twitter.com/ByVUrKfY7q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

