In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain has battered parts of Chennai, with the Nungambakkam Observatory reporting over 400 mm of rainfall this month, surpassing the monthly average. As per reports, the persistent rainfall is anticipated to persist for the next 3-4 days, extending into early December. As the city grapples with the deluge, residents have taken to social media to share visuals of the relentless rain, highlighting the challenging weather conditions in the region. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Residents Share Pics and Videos of Downpour.

Heavy Rain Hits Chennai

Downpour in Chennai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)