Chennai experiences a sudden downpour on Tuesday evening. Residents of Chennai shared videos and pictures of the heavy rainfall lashing the city. The burst of heavy rain was observed after an extremely hot day. The sudden change in weather relieved the city's people from the scorching heat. Watch videos of the weather below. Vadodara Rains Today Photos and Videos: Gujarat City Sees Early Morning Rain With Strong Winds.
Sudden Rain In Chennai.
A sudden burst of #rains at Anna Nagar after what was an extremely hot day. Hope the #Thunderstorms give a decent spell of rains rather than just humidity. #COMK #ChennaiRains #Chennai pic.twitter.com/14ISSXQRMB
— Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) June 6, 2023
Shocked Residents!
Ok, now what?! 😱#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/APEcqHsdOf
— Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) June 6, 2023
Sudden Rainfall In Chennai.
Sudden down pour!. @ChennaiRains @RainStorm_TN@rains_chennai#ChennaiRains #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/MDBmQUfgu8
— Pradeepselvan (@Pradeepselvanps) June 6, 2023
Relief From Scorching Heat!
Thrashing at Perambur, Periyar Nagar... Few mins later huge "⚡" once I entered home.... #ChennaiRains @praddy06 @ChennaiRains @chennaiweather @chennai_updates @Chennai_Rains @saran_2016 pic.twitter.com/7qHZgAXWTl
— ⚡Suraj Rain lover ⛈️ (@Suraj1970956) June 6, 2023
Chennai Rains Today.
#ChennaiRains - such a hot day to a sudden storm.. #June2023 #chennaistorm pic.twitter.com/zyTDpU32d6
— mealsforcommunity (@Meals4community) June 6, 2023
