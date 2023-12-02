Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai today, December 2. Multiple videos that have gone viral on social media show heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu's capital city as people rush to take shelter from the rains. The videos show locals caught by surprise as heavy rainfall lashes lashes parts of Chennai city. Meanwhile, the collectors of Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallore districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 4 due to heavy rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed in Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallore on December 4; Here's Why.

Heavy Rainfall in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Sholinganallur area in Chennai as rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/nrZf8sE0FX — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu's Capital

Massive Traffic Jam in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Chrompet GST Road in Chennai as rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/7E2yI4tWBQ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)