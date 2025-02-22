In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a city bus collided with a stationary road roller on a flyover in Ennore. Six passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred when the bus was travelling from Vallalar Nagar to Ennore. Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment. The Ennore police have filed a case and have begun investigating the incident. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 3 Friends From Coimbatore Die After Their Speeding Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Palm Tree (Watch Video).

City Bus Meets With Accident in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A city bus collided with a stationary road roller on a flyover in Ennore, injuring six passengers. The bus was traveling from Vallalar Nagar to Ennore when the accident occurred. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment. The Ennore… pic.twitter.com/GXFA1iZazI — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)