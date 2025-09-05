A police constable from Nolambur Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai was hospitalised after being assaulted during an enquiry into a domestic dispute at an apartment in Nolambur. Constable Balaji, along with colleague Manju, had reached the apartment following a complaint over water supply being blocked by association head Venkatesan. While addressing the issue, Balaji was allegedly attacked by lawyer P Venkatesh (57) and former Coast Guard personnel Na Chellappa (37), who identified himself as a retired sub-inspector from the Coastal Police. The constable sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a government hospital. A video of the attack went viral, leading to the arrest of Venkatesh and Chellappa. Police have registered a case against three individuals involved in the assault. Vijayawada: Drunk Andhra Pradesh Traffic Police Constable Misbehaves With Woman, Fights With Another Cop in Full Public View; Both Suspended (Watch Video).

Cop Assaulted in Chennai

#TamilNadu: A tense incident in Nolambur, #Chennai has sparked controversy after a patrol policeman was brutally assaulted while on duty. The officer, identified as Balaji, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital with injuries to his face and hands following the attack.… pic.twitter.com/ZKvHQfpAbg — South First (@TheSouthfirst) September 4, 2025

